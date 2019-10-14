A Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his wife is asking a judge to throw out his 2016 murder indictment, claiming the grand jury that charged him was picked from the same jury pool that the Louisiana Supreme Court later said was "improperly constituted."

Donald Wayne Germany II, 45, contends the East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury that indicted him on a second-degree murder count did not represent a fair cross section of the community because the pool from which the panel was selected excluded young people, among others.

Administrators at the 19th Judicial District Court have said the problem was caused by what they described as a computer glitch. They said the problem, which had gone on since 2011 and was discovered earlier this year, was fixed in April.

"We are alleging that the grand jury was chosen from the defective computer software that excluded all citizens between the ages of 18-25 years of age and new residents to East Baton Rouge Parish and thus, caused irreparable harm to Mr. Germany," Assistant Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta stated last week in a supplemental motion to quash Germany's indictment.

Lagattuta argues Germany's federal and state constitutional rights were violated.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office is opposing Germany's request, saying there was no violation of the law because no one was intentionally excluded from the jury pool.

"Any error that did occur with persons not being made part of the jury pool was completely unintentional, and no person was ever knowingly withheld because of their age, race, or gender," prosecutor Ryan Volo said in a memorandum filed in the case last week.

"The law states that in order to establish a violation there must be an intentional act by the state thwarting the grand jury selection process. No such violation has occurred," he added.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who is presiding over Germany's case, is scheduled to rule on the matter Friday. If he decides in Germany's favor, prosecutors would have to take the case back to a grand jury.

Germany faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged in the death of Nichole Jones, 41, on June 6, 2016. Germany told family members and authorities that he strangled his wife in their Castle Hill Drive home. He told sheriff's deputies he and Jones had argued the day before, and the argument continued the next day when he strangled her in bed.

Earlier this year, one of Higginbotham's 19th JDC colleagues, Judge Richard Anderson, denied a request for a new trial for a Honduran man convicted in February of second-degree murder. David Bueso, 21, who was found guilty two months before the jury pool problem was revealed, was the first to challenge what the state Supreme Court on April 18 called an improperly constituted East Baton Rouge jury pool.

Anderson's ruling is on appeal.

Grand jurors and trial — or petit — jurors are chosen from the East Baton Rouge Parish jury pool.

Lagattuta argues that "it logically follows that if the process for petit jurors was improperly constituted then reason dictated that the grand jurors selection process was also defective."

The Supreme Court's ruling came in a Caddo Parish capital murder case that had been moved to East Baton Rouge solely for the purpose of picking a jury. The justices ordered a redo of jury selection in that case from a properly constituted pool of potential jurors.

Jury trials that had been on hold in East Baton Rouge since mid-April because of the jury pool problem resumed in late May.