An attorney for a heavily tattooed Greenwell Springs man accused of fatally shooting two Baker men in 2017 told a jury Wednesday that prosecutors "made a deal with the devil" in order to prosecute someone who "looks like the devil."

William Bottoms Jr., 29, is standing trial on two counts of second-degree murder in the June 1, 2017, killing of Dedrick Dewayne Williams, 23, and Mohamed Sead Hussain, 29.

Megan Marie Gaylord, who was Bottoms' girlfriend at the time, was once charged as an accessory in the case but prosecutors dismissed the charge last year. The 29-year-old Greenwell Springs woman is expected to testify against Bottoms.

In her opening statement Wednesday to an East Baton Rouge Parish jury, prosecutor Dana Cummings said she dropped Gaylord's charge because she is the sole witness to the crime.

"I dismissed it. I wanted a witness." Cummings said to the 12 jurors and two alternates.

Jarvis Antwine, who represents Bottoms, told the jurors that Gaylord has plenty of motive to testify.

"Who is reaping the benefits of having their charges dismissed? Megan!" he said.

"They made a deal with the devil," Antwine argued, adding that Bottoms' heavily tattooed face "makes it easy to point the finger at him" because he is "the one that looks like the devil."

"That's unfair. That's unfair," he said.

Gaylord told investigators she, Bottoms, Williams and Hussain had used drugs, and that she was driving a car in which Bottoms and the men were riding when Bottoms — her front seat passenger — became paranoid and shot the men, who were sitting in the back seat of Hussain's Chevrolet Aveo.

The killings occurred on Plank Road between Baker and Zachary, she said.

After the men were shot, Gaylord drove to Bottoms’ residence, where he retrieved bleach to destroy fingerprints and evidence, an arrest report says. Bottoms also retrieved a bed sheet later used to cover the bodies, the report states.

The car, with the bodies inside, was then driven to the northern part of St. Helena Parish and left there. Bottoms' mother followed the car to that scene and drove her son and Gaylord back, but Cummings said she believes the woman knew nothing of the murders.

Bottoms faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.