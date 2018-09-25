A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the October 2016 shooting death of his mother.

Dexter Clay Jr. was charged with manslaughter in the killing of 37-year-old Melissa Clay. He pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated battery and possession of a stolen firearm and received consecutive prison terms of 10 years and five years, respectively, from state District Judge Fred Crifasi.

Police have said Clay accidentally shot his mother during an argument about continuing to live with her. A handgun fell out of his pocket during the argument, according to police reports, and as he picked the gun up off the ground and pulled away from her, he accidentally pulled the trigger.

Melissa Clay was shot once in the chest and died a short time later at an area hospital.