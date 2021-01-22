A St. Gabriel truck driver who suffered severe injuries in a 2018 Interstate 10 crash in LaPlace has been awarded more than $13.4 million in damages by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury.
Frank Cushenberry's wife and two children also were awarded a combined $5.5 million for loss of consortium, bringing the total jury award to more than $18.9 million, Lewis Unglesby, one of the attorneys for the Cushenberry family, said Friday.
Cushenberry, who worked for Capitol City Produce Co. in Baton Rouge, was traveling on I-10 East in LaPlace at 4:45 a.m. on March 27, 2018, when a Ford F-250 pickup driving in reverse on the shoulder and picking up construction cones as part of a state project swerved into Cushenberry's lane and collided with his Freightliner 26000, Cushenberry's lawsuit stated.
The pickup was driven by a worker with Barber Brothers Contracting Co. of Baton Rouge.
Unglesby said Cushenberry's truck flipped, causing him to suffer moderate traumatic brain injury and other serious permanent injuries.
The jury Thursday evening found Barber Brothers at fault after a three-week trial. That trial was already underway and allowed to continue after the Louisiana Supreme Court on Jan. 11 issued a statewide moratorium on trials until March 1.
The Cushenberry family was represented by Peyton Murphy; Unglesby and his son, Lance; Ron Haley; and Chris Murell.