A former LSU student and ex-Phi Delta Theta member convicted last summer of negligent homicide in the hazing death of Max Gruver waived his right to appeal Tuesday, and prosecutors dropped an obstruction of justice charge against him.
Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, began serving his 2 1/2-year sentence for negligent homicide on Jan. 17. He was found guilty in July and sentenced in November.
The obstruction of justice charge, which carried up to five years in prison, accused Naquin of deleting hundreds of files from his phone during the criminal investigation into Gruver's death and after a search warrant had been issued for the phone. East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors dropped the charge in exchange for Naquin agreeing not to appeal his conviction.
Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died of alcohol poisoning and aspiration in what authorities described as a hazing ritual — dubbed "Bible study" — at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.
Gruver and other Phi Delta Theta pledges were told to chug 190-proof liquor the night of Sept. 13, 2017 if they gave incorrect answers to questions about the fraternity or could not recite the Greek alphabet.
Naquin was one of four former LSU students and ex-Phi Delta Theta members indicted on charges stemming from Gruver’s death. Ryan Isto, Sean-Paul Gott and Patrick Forde were charged with misdemeanor hazing.
Isto, who was Naquin's roommate at LSU, and Gott, of Lafayette, pleaded no contest in 2018 and were sentenced to 30 days in jail. The case against Forde was dropped last month. Prosecutors said he gave them their “first real glimpse” into what happened the night Gruver died.
Forde testified at Naquin's trial that he saw an obnoxiously loud Naquin hand Gruver a bottle of 190-proof liquor and order him to chug from it the night the freshman later died of alcohol poisoning at the fraternity house. But Forde said Naquin wasn’t the only Phi Delta Theta member who ordered pledges to drink alcohol that night.
Naquin is serving his sentence at Elyan Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel. He will be on probation for three years after his release.
Negligent homicide is not considered a crime of violence in Louisiana, so Naquin will be eligible to seek parole after serving 25% — or 7½ months — of his 30-month prison term. He could end up serving even less time than that if he completes certain classes and programs in prison.
Phi Delta Theta is banned from the LSU campus until at least 2033 as a result of the probe into the events leading to Gruver's death.