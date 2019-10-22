A judge has ordered three doctors to determine whether a suspended Baton Rouge justice of the peace facing horrible domestic abuse allegations is competent to stand trial.

State District Judge Don Johnson also wants the doctors to issue reports on Moses M. Evans Jr.'s ability to assist his attorneys and his competency at the time of the alleged offenses.

The reports are due by Dec. 31, according to the judge's order filed into the court record earlier this month.

Evans, 55, a former Baton Rouge police officer, is accused of brutally abusing his now ex-girlfriend and her three children over more than a decade, causing severe injuries and permanent disfigurement.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office charged Evans last month with two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, three counts of aggravated second-degree battery, single counts of domestic abuse battery by burning and second-degree battery, and two counts of cruelty to juveniles.

The aggravated second-degree battery counts allege Evans used guns, tools, cables, belts and pipes as weapons, according to a bill of information filed by prosecutor Melanie Fields.

Evans, who has pleaded not guilty, is being held without bail. State District Judge Bonnie Jackson ruled he poses a potential threat to his family.

Evans, first elected justice of the peace in 2008 and re-elected in 2014, was disqualified by the Louisiana Supreme Court on Aug. 1 from performing judicial functions "during the pendency of further proceedings in this matter."

The high court acted on a recommendation from the state's Judiciary Commission.

Investigators seized security camera footage from Evans' house in mid-July. Police were looking for "images, photographs or live feed video of the abuse which occurred at the residence," a search warrant states.

The warrant also requested permission to seize various items that Evans is accused of beating his family with, including "rocks, flashlights, tools (wrenches and screwdrivers), tree pruners, garden tools, canned goods, fire extinguishers and extension cords."

His former girlfriend told detectives that over the years he bought numerous camera security systems, which have hard drives containing surveillance from both inside and outside the house, the search warrant says.

The warrant return did not indicate whether investigators found evidence of abuse on the videos.

Evans' case is currently assigned to ad hoc Judge Tony Marabella. Johnson recused himself from the case due to a familial relationship with Evans.

His current justice of the peace term expires next year.