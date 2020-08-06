A Baton Rouge man involved in a gun-related altercation at the Walmart on Burbank Drive last August that drew a heavy police presence has been convicted on several federal firearm charges, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Thursday.

Robert Earl Tucker Jr., 45, was found guilty Wednesday on three counts of making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer, and one count each of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a person adjudicated as mentally defective.

Tucker was arrested and another man was cited after last summer's Walmart altercation that caused panic inside the store and prompted law enforcement to swarm the area after initial reports of a possible active shooter situation, which were later debunked.

Tucker was detained and searched, and a loaded firearm was discovered, Fremin said.

Then, in June of this year, Tucker was found with 41 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 38 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, Fremin stated.

Tucker faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick has not scheduled a sentencing date.

The incident last August had occurred around the same time of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. The one in El Paso happened at a Walmart.