A Lake Charles man accused in the April 11 death of a Baton Rouge nurse whom he allegedly attacked in a hospital a week earlier suffers from dementia, schizophrenia and irreversible brain damage, a judge said Monday.

State District Judge Bonnie Jackson revealed that information about Jessie Wayne Guillory, 55, after reviewing reports from two doctors she appointed in October to evaluate his mental health.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office charged Guillory in July with manslaughter in the death of Baton Rouge General nurse Lynne Truxillo, 56.

Guillory's scheduled arraignment the following month was postponed after he fell in jail, striking his head and suffering a brain injury. When he appeared in Jackson's courtroom in October, he expressed bewilderment over why he was in court, so the judge ordered him to be examined by two doctors.

+2 Man accused in Baton Rouge nurse's death didn't know why he was in court; judges orders mental eval A Lake Charles man accused in the April death of a Baton Rouge nurse expressed bewilderment Wednesday over why he was in court, so a judge ord…

The reports by psychiatrist Robert Blanche and psychologist Donald Hoppe found that Guillory suffers from dementia, schizophrenia and irreversible brain damage, Jackson said in court Monday.

Guillory, who remains in custody but was not in the courtroom, still has not been arraigned. His next court date is May 11. His attorney, assistant public defender Robert Ray, said he is considering a dual plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Guillory was in a nursing home prior to the incident at Baton Rouge General, Jackson said.

Guillory was a behavioral health patient at the hospital when he allegedly attacked Truxillo on April 4. She died a week later from complications resulting from the attack. Her death was ruled a homicide.

"It's a tragic situation for all parties involved," Ray said Monday.

The incident was the most serious of a series of attacks on health care personnel in Baton Rouge last year.

+2 Nurse at Baton Rouge General was trying to save colleague before fatal attack, warrant says A Baton Rouge General nurse was trying to save her colleague from an attack when the patient responsible turned on her instead, inflicting inj…

Guillory initially attacked another nurse at the hospital's Mid City campus, police have said, and Truxillo came to the aid of her colleague. Guillory then turned on her, grabbing her neck and striking her head on a desk. She injured her leg trying to escape, police said.

Doctors later determined Truxillo had torn her right ACL, which would require surgery, an arrest warrant states. But she began having trouble breathing and went into cardiac arrest multiple times before doctors were ultimately unable to revive her.

Truxillo's death, and other incidents involving attacks on medical personnel in Baton Rouge since her attack, have prompted demands for better hospital safety practices to minimize dangers to health care professionals.

+3 Baton Rouge nurse's death prompts medical workers nationwide to demand workplace safety Lynne Truxillo finished her shift, despite having sustained serious injuries trying to save another nurse from a behavioral health patient who…