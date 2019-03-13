ALEXANDRIA — Former Cottonport prison warden Nate Cain abruptly entered a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon on the third day of his federal trial on corruption charges, cutting the proceedings short just as his ex-wife prepared to take the stand to testify against him.

Cain pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud related to gun purchases he made on the state's dime while he was warden of the Avoyelles Correctional Center, now the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.

David Joseph, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, said his office expects Cain, 51, to serve time in federal prison as well as to pay restitution for the crime. The charges each carry up to 20 years in prison, and Joseph said Cain could pay up to $150,000 back to the state.

“We weren’t giving him anything,” Joseph said. "He’ll pay for it. I can’t tell you what the judge will sentence him to, but I can tell you prison time will be recommended under the guidelines.”

U.S. District Judge Dee Drell set Cain's sentencing for June 17, and allowed that he remain free on bail until that date.

The deal marked a sudden end to the trial, where Cain faced 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The former warden took the plea before the jury heard from his ex-wife, Tonia Bandy, and corrections secretary Jimmy LeBlanc, both of whom were scheduled to testify this week. Bandy had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the case.

Cain was accused, along with Bandy, of spending thousands of dollars meant for the Cottonport prison's operations on a slew of personal purchases, including guns and accessories, high-end technology, mundane household supplies and even a new home he was trying to build quietly on prison property. The counts he pleaded guilty to seem to only pertain to purchases of gun and gun accessories — which were the only purchases he said he wanted to apologize for to taxpayers, who foot the bill.

"The government treated me very fairly and I take responsibility for the two counts I pled to," Cain said Wednesday after his plea deal. "I'm very thankful and happy for what happened.”

Cain's attorney John McLindon said that he plans to pay the state back for the relevant charges, however he estimates the gun parts Cain pleaded guilty for amount to less than $1,000.

“The remaining money, Nate’s not responsible for that," McLindon said.

Cain pleaded guilty after three days of testimony, including damaging accounts from several former employees who said Cain completely changed the culture of spending at the prison, frequently violating Department of Corrections rules to buy personal items with state credit cards.

Cain is the eldest son of storied Louisiana jailer Burl Cain, who himself was forced to step down from his longtime perch as warden of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola in late 2015 amid revelations that he had significant business dealings with the stepfather of an inmate under his supervision.

The younger Cain resigned months later, amid separate investigations into his questionable purchases and other alleged misconduct at his prison. Bandy, then still his wife, resigned at the same time, saying she was going to care for her husband, who she said suffered from a medical condition. The two divorced shortly afterward.

Both Cains left during a time of intense scrutiny into nepotism and self-dealing at the Department of Corrections. Though the scrutiny prompted several critical probes and audits, and led to some departures, Nate Cain and several underlings, including Bandy, were the only correctional employees to face criminal charges as a result.

Gov. John Bel Edwards retained LeBlanc, who had been named corrections secretary by Gov. Bobby Jindal, despite the scandals, saying he has full confidence in him.

Joseph acknowledged there have been other instances of misconduct at other state prisons, but investigators and prosecutors were able to get concrete evidence of corruption.

"A lot of our prisons in Louisiana are in remote places, so the warden kind of has the run of the mill," Joseph said. "We’ve seen, I think, that in several cases in Louisiana. In this case we were able to pinpoint expenses that were being charged to taxpayers that were for personal use.”

Nate Cain said he had not been in contact with his father during, or after, the trial. Relatives said Burl Cain was traveling with his prison consulting work.