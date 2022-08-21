After losing last week in federal court, opponents of the election maps being used for this fall’s East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races are running out of options to try to alter or postpone the upcoming election.
Recent legal fights, which have played out in multiple courtrooms, have frozen in place School Board maps that were approved in 2014 and are based on the 2010 U.S census. The legal battles have frustrated School Board efforts to replace those maps with new ones based on the latest census and to do so in time for the Nov. 8 elections.
Consequently, new maps may not go into effect until as late as fall 2026, the next scheduled School Board election.
The latest setback for opponents of the status quo was dealt by U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles. On Aug. 13, deGravelles dismissed a legal challenge seeking to halt the Nov. 8 election.
The lawsuit, filed July 19, claims the election districts to be used in the Nov. 8 election are significantly out of balance. For instance, south Baton Rouge-based District 7, the largest district, has 53,230 residents; north Baton Rouge-based District 3, the smallest district, has just 36,152 residents. That’s a difference of more than 17,000 people. The litigation argued unsuccessfully that holding elections in districts that are so malapportioned deprives residents of their “right to participate in elections on an equal basis with other citizens in the jurisdiction."
In another setback, School Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson failed in her latest attempt to persuade the board to reconsider its previous rejection of her Ware/Collins 1-11 plan. That set of maps would increase the number of board members from nine to 11 and would likely flip the racial balance of the board from majority White to majority Black.
These developments leave just a lone state lawsuit still standing. That suit is awaiting a ruling by the state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. During oral arguments held Aug. 10, two of three judges on the appellate panel indicated they are unlikely to decide in a way that upends the Nov. 8 School Board elections.
In federal court, deGravelles’ ruling came earlier than expected, four days ahead of a planned hearing. He offered two reasons for tossing that lawsuit:
- The state court case is still up in the air and once settled could “obviate the need for this Court to decide the federal constitutional question.”
- Any decision now comes “too close to the election to change the state’s election law” and the plaintiffs “have not demonstrated that the changes could take place without significant confusion, cost, and hardship.”
Attorney Brian Blackwell, who along with partner James Bullman is representing the plaintiffs in the federal case, said he is not planning to appeal deGravelles’ ruling.
The redistricting process has been expensive, with a tab for taxpayers of almost $125,000 and growing.
The 1st Circuit set the stage for the Nov. 8 election when on June 30 the appellate judges disallowed, at least temporarily, two sets of election maps: one known as Plan 22 that was approved by the School Board on May 5 and the Ware/Collins 1-11 map, which was implemented because of a June 17 ruling by State District Judge Tarvald Smith.
With no new usable maps, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office reverted to the election maps used in the 2014 and 2018 elections. That means the nine School Board seats currently on the Nov. 8 ballot still have the same geographic boundaries they’ve had since 2014.
Thirty-three candidates are on the Nov. 8 ballot and all nine School Board districts are being contested. Two candidates ended up withdrawing soon after qualifying last month:
- Mary Anne "Boissiere" L. Leach, a candidate for District 1 and one of the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit recently thrown out.
- Raymond Allmon, a candidate for District 4. Allmon, a prominent figure in local education circles, ran unsuccessfully for School Board in 2010.
The 1st Circuit could rule in a range of ways, from affirming Smith and thereby reinstating the 11-member Ware/Collins 1-11 plan or overturning Smith and restoring the board-approved Plan 22. After the appellate judges rule, the case will return to Smith’s court for a final determination.
The plaintiffs in the state case have already asked Smith to schedule a trial, but he has yet to act on their motion.
Their lawsuit centers around a 54-year-old state law that limits the ability of elected officials to split voting precincts when drawing their election maps. While it’s common to split precincts in Louisiana, this law forbids the practice unless the government entity is unable to avoid such splits. Plan 22 split precincts while Ware/Collins 1-11 did not, which the plaintiffs say is proof it was possible to avoid splitting precincts.
The School Board argues it is inappropriate to compare Plan 22 to any plan, like the Ware/Collins plan, that changes the number of board members from the current nine.
Precinct-splitting was largely a nonissue during the contentious debate leading up to the final May 5 vote. Most of that debate centered around whether demographic changes in the parish since 2010 should compel the School Board under federal law to create more districts where Black residents and voters are in the majority. The board currently has five White and four Black members.
Opponents frequently threatened to lodge a challenge in federal court focusing on the objections that dominated the School Board redistricting debate but no such litigation has as yet been filed.
Ware-Collins has not given up on pressing for the Ware/Collins 1-11 plan.
She initially floated a resolution this week asking the board to adopt the 11-member plan and do so in time for the Nov. 8 election. She changed her mind midweek, rewriting the proposed resolution to put off implementation of the Ware/Collins map until Jan. 1, meaning it would not go into effect until the fall 2026 School Board elections. And then at Thursday’s meeting, she shifted again, urging the board to put the vote off for two weeks. Her motion to delay, though, failed in a 4-3 vote — it needed five votes to pass.
Ware-Jackson said she’s not giving up and will “keep carrying the water if I must.” She said she resents that by dint of being on the School Board she is a named defendant in the ongoing litigation even though “I did everything I possibly could to keep us out of the courts.
“There’s a whole lot better things we could do than throw our dollars away on lawsuits and lawyers,” she said.