John Paul Funes, the former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake hospitals who pleaded guilty earlier this year to embezzling more than $550,000 from 2012 to 2018, will learn his punishment in federal court on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Funes, 49, of Baton Rouge, faces up to 20 years in prison each on single counts of wire fraud and money laundering, although he isn't expected to be sentenced to anywhere close to that amount of time. He's also looking at possible hefty fines and restitution.
He was originally scheduled to be sentenced this week but it was postponed for one week because of a scheduling conflict for U.S. District Judge John deGravelles, who is handling his case.
Funes’ lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Walt Green, has said Funes plans to make full restitution.
Funes admitted stealing gift cards intended for cancer patients, flying family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games on charter flights labeled as “outbound patient transports,” and sending money to persons who did little to no work for the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation he headed.
The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm for Our Lake of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals. Funes served as foundation president and chief executive officer until he was fired last November.