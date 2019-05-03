An ex-Louisiana State Penitentiary guard convicted twice in the 2014 beating of a handcuffed and shackled Angola inmate has had one of his convictions thrown out by a federal judge who cited improper juror comments.

Former Angola Maj. Daniel Davis was first found guilty in January 2018 of conspiring with several other corrections officers to cover up the brutal assault by filing false reports, tampering with witnesses and lying under oath.

Ex-Louisiana State Penitentiary guard not convicted in 2014 beating of inmate but is found guilty in cover up An ex-Louisiana State Penitentiary guard was convicted Friday in the cover-up of the 2014 brutal assault of a shackled and handcuffed Angola inmate.

That Baton Rouge federal court jury could not reach a verdict on whether Davis, of Loranger, actually beat the inmate.

At a second trial on that charge before a different jury in November, Davis was convicted.

Former officer at Angola found guilty of beating handcuffed prisoner A federal court jury in Baton Rouge found a former major at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola guilty Thursday of beating an inmate wh…

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles met informally with those jurors immediately after the verdict to thank them for their jury service and learned that the jury foreman had informed fellow jurors during the trial that Davis had been tried before and convicted on some counts and that the second trial was a retrial.

In granting a defense motion for a new trial Monday, deGravelles wrote that the "potential for prejudice is significantly exacerbated by knowledge that the prior trial and convictions were directly related to the very offense for which the defendant stood trial."

The judge called it "particularly alarming" that the information was disseminated immediately after the jury was excused to begin its deliberations.

A new trial date of July 8 has been set for Davis on the charge of willfully depriving the inmate of his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

Three former Angola guards have pleaded guilty in the case but have not been sentenced.

The victim in the case suffered fractured ribs, a punctured lung and dislocated shoulder, and other injuries.