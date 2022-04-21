Ten months after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict at his second-degree murder trial, a Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter Thursday in the 2017 robbery-killing of Allstate financial planner Dale Sands.
Daryel Johnson, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose under the terms of a plea deal between his attorneys and prosecutors, but the judge and one of Sands' daughters said 15 years is not enough.
"He does not deserve these 15 years. He deserves more. He deserves to rot in jail," Abigail Sands, one of Dale Sands' four children, said in her victim impact statement with her mother, Kim Sands, standing at her side.
"My dad was the best father you could ever imagine," she added. "You are an evil man, Daryel. I want you to rot in jail."
Abigail Sands said her father forgives Johnson, and she's "trying to as well."
The judge gave Johnson credit for the time he has spent behind bars since late August 2017 and said she hopes he seeks repentance.
"I hope you realize the enormity of the pain you have caused this family," the judge said.
He had been scheduled for a retrial beginning May 16 on charges of second-degree murder and witness intimidation. A conviction on the murder charge would have carried a mandatory term of life in prison. Prosecutors dismissed the witness intimidation charge Thursday.
"I'm glad that it came to a resolution without Mr. Johnson or the victim's family having to relive another trial," Rob Ray, one of Johnson's lawyers, said afterward. Tiara Jones also represents Johnson. Ray said Johnson maintains he did not kill Sands.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office entered the manslaughter plea and 15-year sentence based on the evidence, the previous jury verdict and discussions with the Sands family.
"This has been a difficult and trying time for Mr. Sands’ family and friends," he said. "The first trial ended on a hung jury. We believe in the strength of our case but understand that based on the evidence that we had, it obviously was not enough to convince a unanimous jury."
After deliberating for 4½ hours last June, the jury had eight guilty votes and four not guilty votes on the murder count, and 10 guilty votes and two not guilty votes on the other charge. The jury had the option of convicting Johnson of second-degree murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide, or finding him not guilty. Any of those verdicts had to be unanimous.
A month later, Johnson rejected the state's offer to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 20-year prison term.
The body of Sands, 53, of Central, was found Aug. 23, 2017, in the backyard of a residence at 9076 Great Smokey Ave., next to BREC's Oak Villa Park. Johnson lived at 9074 Great Smokey Ave.
Authorities believe Sands was fatally shot during an armed robbery the day before, when he and his green Ford F-150 went missing. Prosecutors said they believe Sands was relaxing at the park between appointments when he was killed. He was found without his wallet, phone or keys. His driver's license was in his pants pocket.
Johnson's DNA and fingerprints were discovered inside the truck. Johnson, who did not testify at the trial, told police he traded crack cocaine to another man for the vehicle.
Prosecutors argued Johnson twice confessed to the slaying: first when he told a coworker he killed a man for his truck, and then when he told the woman he was living with that the situation escalated when the victim wouldn't give up his pickup. The woman testified that Johnson told her she would regret it if she didn't keep her mouth shut. That led to the witness intimidation charge.