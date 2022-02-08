The Louisiana Supreme Court said Tuesday it will decide whether Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason's conviction should be thrown out because he died in prison while appealing the verdict.

A state appeals court, at the request of Gleason's appellate attorney, used a little-known common law doctrine known as "abatement ab initio" to toss his conviction in November.

+3 After Baton Rouge serial killer's suicide, court uses little-known rule to void conviction Seven weeks after convicted Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason died of an apparent suicide just days after his arrival at Angola, a sta…

The doctrine requires courts to set aside a conviction if the defendant dies while his appeals are pending.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. Prosecutors want the justices to either abandon the doctrine or allow for a suicide exception "so that a convicted defendant cannot circumvent the fact of conviction and obtain a de facto acquittal by electing to kill himself."

Katherine Franks, who is handling Gleason's appeal, has said the Baton Rouge-based 1st Circuit Court of Appeal did not err in following the doctrine and throwing out the conviction.

+3 A serial killer's conviction was overturned in death. Here's why his lawyer says that was right. An appeals court did not err last month when it threw out Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason's conviction after he died in prison while…

Gleason, 27, was found hanging in his Angola cell in September, a month after he was sentenced to life in prison for his April conviction.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

East Baton Rouge prosecutors want the high court to adopt what is referred to as the "Alabama Rule," which multiple jurisdictions have adopted. The rule allows for a note in the trial court record that says a conviction removed a defendant's presumption of innocence, but that the conviction was appealed and was neither affirmed nor reversed because the defendant died.

Gleason, a White man, was unanimously convicted in the Sept. 14, 2017, shooting of Donald Smart, 49, as the Black man walked along Alaska Street just north of the LSU campus to his overnight shift at Louie’s Café.

To convict Gleason on the first-degree murder charge, which can be brought when there are multiple killings, the jury also had to find that he fatally shot Bruce Cofield, 59, two days earlier, as Cofield, who also is Black, sat at a bus stop near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and South Acadian Thruway.

+3 Kenneth Gleason, accused of killing two Black men in Baton Rouge, sentenced to life in prison Convicted Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason, who was accused of fatally shooting two Black men and firing into the home of a Black fam…

Gleason also was accused of firing into the home of a Black family on his street in the Hickory Ridge subdivision off Coursey Boulevard over a four-day span in 2017.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Aug. 23 and arrived at the Louisiana State Penitentiary on Sept. 20. He was found hanging in his cell two days later.

The Supreme Court has given prosecutors until March 7 to file their written arguments, and Gleason's lawyer until March 25. The justices said they will hear oral arguments on the court's next available docket.