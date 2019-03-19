A Baton Rouge man whose 4-year-old son died in 2016 after the two were seen "play fighting" was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, but he may not have to serve much more time behind bars.

Kristopher Darius Carter, 27, pleaded no contest in August to negligent homicide of a victim under the age of 10.

State District Judge Trudy White said two years of Carter's prison term must be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. She also gave him credit for the year he spent in jail.

Carter's attorney, Ronald Haley Jr., said he may not have to serve any additional prison time.

"If he's not at the number, he's very close to it," Haley said outside White's courtroom.

Baton Rouge police said Carter was seen "play fighting" with his son, Marcel Tennie, prior to the boy's death on Nov. 30, 2016. A witness told police Carter was punching Marcel with a closed fist the afternoon before he died and urging the boy to punch him back, an arrest report says.

The boy's autopsy showed he died from blunt-force trauma to the abdomen, where doctors found a lacerated small bowel. Hospital staff also discovered bruising on and around his abdomen.