An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man who said God told him to kill himself before he plowed his speeding truck into a woman's car on Siegen Lane in July, killing her, was found competent Friday to proceed with his second-degree murder case.

Jack Jordan, who has been at a state mental facility since August when doctors initially declared him incompetent, entered a dual plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Stephanie Payne, 51, of Greenwell Springs.

Jordan's attorney, James Manasseh, then asked state District Judge Bonnie Jackson to have the same doctors who recently found Jordan competent to proceed issue reports on whether they believe he was sane at the time of the July 22 crash.

The judge scheduled a Feb. 20 court date to consider those reports.

Jordan was returned to the state hospital in Jackson.

Payne was sitting in her stopped car at the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road when Jordan's pickup smashed into hers at a speed of more than 90 mph, State Police said.

Payne, a mother and wife who dedicated her life to inspiring others after she lost a daughter in 2016, ran a motivational organization called "I’m Alive 2 Thrive” in honor of her late daughter.