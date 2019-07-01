A state district court judge ruled Monday a Ponchatoula Junior High School coach who was fired after a video showed him pinning a student to the ground will be reinstated, WWL reports.

Arthur “Rusty” Barrilleaux and his colleague Brett Chatelain were fired in March after they were filmed holding down a 14-year-old female student and yelling at her after breaking up a fight in the school’s courtyard. The video shows the two teachers trying to pin the girl down on the concrete, with one of the teachers cursing the student as the other teacher drags her by the leg.

The video shared on social media went viral.

Tangipahoa Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley wrote in an April letter to Barrilleaux that he violated employee conduct policy by using excessive force.

Her recommendation for termination was based on "the physical altercation at Ponchatoula Junior High School in which you exhibited unprofessional behavior, inappropriate comments, repeated threats, and unnecessary excessive force, which are violations of the Tangipahoa Parish School System Employee Conduct Policy,” according to the letter.

Barrilleaux, who taught health and physical education at the Tangipahoa Parish school before his firing, filed an appeal in May requesting his termination be reversed and his employment reinstated.

21st Judicial District Court Judge Brenda Ricks ruled in his favor on Monday, the report says.

"The Superintendent's ruling was 'arbitrary' and, 'capricious' because there was no substantial evidence to support her ruling,” Ricks wrote in her decision. Ricks also dismissed the issue raised that Barrilleaux's actions were racially motivated, according to the report.

When the ruling was made Barrilleaux was immediately reinstated and will be "made whole" for his loss of salary, health insurance and other payments, the report says.