The attorneys for a woman accused of fatally poisoning her live-in boyfriend in Baton Rouge in 2015 withdrew from her case Wednesday.

George Grace Jr. and Stephen Sterling informed state District Judge Richard Anderson they will no longer represent Meshell Hale now that the 50-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder, which carries a possible death sentence.

Hale, formerly of Slaughter, was indicted on that charge Oct. 3 and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, but the arraignment was postponed until she is again represented by a lawyer.

Hale told Anderson she can afford to hire another attorney, so the judge gave her until Nov. 15 to do so. She is being held without bail.

Grace and Sterling explained outside the courtroom that they are not certified to handle a capital murder case.

If Hale is unable to hire an attorney, one of the capital defense groups in the state would likely be appointed to represent her.

Hale collected $10,000 in life insurance proceeds after Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, died in 2015. She claimed he was her husband.

Hale also is under investigation in the 2016 death of her legal husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., whose charred body was found in the back seat of his pickup in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward.

She has not been arrested in the death of Noflin, 42, of Baton Rouge.

Hale is trying to collect $750,000 in life insurance proceeds as the sole beneficiary on Noflin's policy, but Noflin's family is contesting her claim. A civil court case involving the $750,000 has been put on hold until the completion of criminal proceedings against Hale.

It was originally believed that Skipper died of a heart attack in June 2015, but his body was exhumed after Noflin died suspiciously in March 2016 and police discovered Hale allegedly had researched barium poisoning and purchased barium acetate before each man's death.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office determined Skipper died from barium poisoning.

Skipper had been hospitalized several times with abdominal pain and related symptoms before his death, and Noflin became ill with the same symptoms six months after Skipper died, according to Hale's arrest warrant in the Skipper case.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office found that Noflin did not inhale any smoke, meaning he was dead before his body was burned.

Investigators also are looking at Hale’s daughter, Dominique Hale, and her partner, Nina Alexander, in the possible dumping of Noflin’s body and truck in New Orleans, court records indicate.