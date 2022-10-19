A former Ascension Parish Prison food service worker has received two years' probation after admitting to bringing narcotics into the jail earlier this year.
Leslie Carter, 55, of Convent, wasn't a commissioned deputy but a civilian employee who worked for the company that runs the parish jail's cafeteria, Correctional Food Services, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Webre said she was fired after her arrest on March 25 on multiple contraband and a single misdemeanor marijuana possession count and is barred from working at the jail in the future.
Webre said deputies, acting on a tip about contraband, had searched Carter and her vehicle parked in the jail parking lot near Donaldsonville and found only a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
No contraband was found in the jail, but she admitted to sheriff's investigators that she had previously introduced narcotics into the jail, Webre said.
Under an agreement with Ascension prosecutors, Carter pleaded guilty to one count of introduction of suboxone and had a three-year prison sentence deferred in lieu of the supervised probation, court papers say.
Suboxone is commonly prescribed to treat opioid addictions.
Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court accepted the plea Oct. 11 in Gonzales.
Webre said Carter's case is the first time his office has had an incident with a Correctional Food Services employee since the company began handling the cafeteria more than two years ago.
Webre said his office helps with background checks on those employees and provides them training on contraband.
He said contracting out the service remains a workable if not flawless model for the jail.