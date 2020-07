A Baton Rouge man was indicted on a second-degree murder count Wednesday in the March 11 fatal shooting of a man found in a front yard on North 44th Street.

Rickey Allen Anderson, 51, of the 1100 block of North 44th, is accused of killing John Armstrong, also 51.

Anderson would be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.