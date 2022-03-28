A St. James High talented art teacher accused of molesting one of her students last fall pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday and had her bail cut by half because prosecutors did not bring an additional charge for which she had been previously arrested.
An attorney representing Lisa Ann Samuels, 50, entered the initial plea on her behalf before 23rd Judicial District Judge Tess Stromberg at the courthouse in Convent.
Prosecutors have charged Samuels, of Donaldsonville, with one count of molestation of a juvenile over allegations she had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old girl in October but did not also charge her with indecent behavior with a juvenile.
St. James Parish sheriff's deputies also arrested her on the second count in mid-January.
Susan Kutcher Jones, chief deputy public defender who was standing in for Samuels' attorney, pointed out to the judge that Samuels' bail was now only $75,000 because prosecutors hadn't brought the second count.
Judge Stromberg agreed. Prosecutors did not object.
Samuels, who is on administrative leave from the school district, has remained in parish jail since her arrest and was present for the arraignment.
Supporters of Samuels were also present in court for the arraignment but declined to comment afterward.
Samuels' next date in court is April 25.