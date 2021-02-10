A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in the November shooting death of a young man inside his Burbank Drive apartment complex near LSU.

Daniel Ellis, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Dylan Clouatre, 23, at the Lark Baton Rouge complex.

Ellis was wounded by one of the victim's roommates after the two men engaged in a shootout, police have said.

A police report says Ellis knocked on Clouatre's door the morning of Nov. 8, and Clouatre let him inside. Ellis lived in the same apartment complex as Clouatre, the report states.

At some point, the two began to fight in the kitchen when Clouatre's roommates heard several gunshots. Clouatre, who was shot multiple times, died at the scene.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Ellis would be sentenced to life in prison.