A Baton Rouge judge placed a custody hold Monday on local embattled rapper Lit Yoshi, who already was facing seven attempted murder counts arising from two shootings in the city last year when he was arrested last week in Florida in yet another rap-related shooting last year — this one in Slidell.

An East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor told state District Judge Tarvald Smith that Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, remained in custody in Florida as of Monday morning. Edwards had been free on $1.82 million bond that the judge set last summer, but was on house arrest in Florida.

Smith, at prosecutor Lauren Harrell's request, said he was placing a hold on Edwards in case he posts bond in his latest arrest before he is returned to Baton Rouge.

A motion hearing previously scheduled for Monday in Smith's courtroom on the Baton Rouge attempted murder counts was reset by the judge for Aug. 31.

The state's motion to revoke Edwards' $1.82 million bond in Baton Rouge will be addressed at that hearing. If the request is granted, that would leave him jailed until his existing charges are resolved.

Edwards' attorney, Ron Haley, was not in the courtroom when the judge placed the hold on Edwards but said afterward that his client has waived extradition to Louisiana.

"We're going to argue vigorously that the hold should be lifted once he's back here," Haley said. He noted that the arrest warrant executed on Edwards in the Slidell shooting was for alleged conduct dating back more than a year.

Edwards, 22, and fellow local rapper Fredo Bang, whose real name is Fredrick Givens, were arrested last week in Miami after federal agents searched a south Florida house belonging to Givens and found guns and a stolen car.

The raid came after investigators linked Edwards to an April 2020 shooting in Slidell. Authorities have attributed the shooting to an ongoing feud between the NBA (Never Broke Again) and TBG (Top Boy Gorilla) record labels, groups that authorities also have described as gangs.

Edwards and Givens perform under the TBG label. Rival Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose given name is Kentrell Gaulden, founded the NBA group.

According to an arrest warrant prepared by Slidell police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on April 29, 2020, and later discovered the intended target was likely a man signed to the NBA record label who allegedly had a "hit" out on him from a rival Baton Rouge rap group. The man and another person, who was injured in the shooting, had just entered a car outside a Slidell apartment complex when they were met with a hail of bullets.

The intended target, who escaped without injuries, was scheduled to testify against Edwards in court about a previous shooting. Detectives later found a YouTube video posted in March 2020 in which Edwards called him a "snitch."

Edwards was finally arrested after his phone was found in a vehicle linked to another Baton Rouge shooting on July 4, 2020. Search warrants for the phone turned up evidence that implicated Edwards in both shootings, as well as other criminal activity, according to police.

Edwards had relocated to Florida after posting bond last August, a move the judge called prudent for his safety. But shortly thereafter Smith scolded Edwards for treating his house arrest as a "paid vacation."

The seven attempted first-degree murder counts that Edwards already faces in Baton Rouge stem from two shootings -- one on April 20, 2020, and the other July 4 of that year -- that injured three adults and two children. Detectives have attributed those shootings to the simmering feud between the rival NBA and TBG groups.

Givens, who also is represented by Haley, was on parole after pleading guilty to illegal use of weapons and simple criminal damage to property following a 2015 shooting outside a Baton Rouge apartment complex. He was arrested Thursday on a parole violation after police and federal agents found guns inside his house and a stolen car outside, Haley said.

The guns were registered to Givens' security guards and the stolen car was not his, Haley said.

Law enforcement officials had previously announced they were investigating Givens and Edwards in connection with a May 2019 shooting in Miami targeting Gaulden. Neither has been charged in that case, though Smith ruled in February that evidence from the Miami incident and the Slidell shooting could be used against Edwards in his ongoing attempted murder case.

Law enforcement officers testified at Edwards' bond hearing that the two shootings last year in Baton Rouge in April and July appeared gang-related. Officers described Edwards as a "top enforcer" with the TBG gang that has been feuding with Gaulden's NBA group. The two Baton Rouge record labels have a long history of deadly violence against each other, dating back to the 2017 slaying of rapper Garrett "Gee Money" Burton, a TBG leader.

Gaulden associate Deandre Fields, of New Roads, was arrested in June 2019 in Burton's killing and indicted on a second-degree murder charge earlier this year. Fields himself was shot in April 2020, and Edwards has been charged with attempted murder in that case.