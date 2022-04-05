A Baker man is awaiting sentencing June 1 after being convicted on 15 counts of training and possession of dogs for fighting.
Yusef Lateef Chew, 52, was found guilty late last week and now faces one to 10 years in prison and fines of $1,000 to $25,000 on each count. State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts will sentence him.
Court records indicate dog-fighting equipment, a blood-stained shed allegedly used for dog fighting, and 15 branded and injured pit bull dogs were found at his residence when police searched the property in 2016.
An October 2016 search warrant affidavit says Baker police were called to investigate a dog-fighting incident in which a dog fatally attacked another dog in the backyard of Chew's home. Officers found 15 pit bulls, some covered in feces and some with no access to water. All of the dogs were branded with the letter "C", the affidavit states.
Police also found ammonia "used to `hype' the dogs up to fight;" a tournament guide for dogs, including names of participating dogs, weight and respective kennels, and the outcome of each fight; and a shed "used as a venue for dog fighting stained with blood," the affidavit says.
Chew was arrested in 2003 on charges of dog fighting and aggravated cruelty to animals, but the dog-fighting charge was dismissed in 2006 and he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of keeping a disorderly place. He was sentenced to four months in jail and given credit for time served.