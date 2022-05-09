An attorney for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome clashed in court Monday with an accountant who projected that the proposed city of St. George would be able to end its first year of operation with a $20 million surplus.
Brett Furr, one of the lawyers representing Broome and Metro Council leader LaMont Cole in their lawsuit to block the creation of a new city within the parish, suggested that Metairie certified public accountant J.P. Tujague had woefully underestimated St. George's expected expenses.
Furr accused Tujague, who estimated that St. George would have more than $48 million in revenue and $28 million in expenditures in year one, of merely taking the financial figures that St. George provided to him and adding them up.
Tujague, a witness called by St. George's organizers, denied that accusation and said he performed his due diligence.
"There was still ample revenue left over," Tujague said, describing the result of his analysis of St. George's projected revenues and expenses for its future first year of operation.
Some 54% of the voters who took part in the 2019 St. George election voted in favor of St. George's incorporation, but the incorporation has been on hold as the lawsuit by Broome and Cole plays out.
St. George proponents are pushing for a new municipality as a way to help set up a new school district and gain more control over how some of their tax dollars are spent. The proposed city's budget would be built on sales tax revenue generated within its boundaries.
The mayor and Cole most prove in court that the proposed city will negatively impact the city-parish if they hope to block the incorporation.
The lawsuit cited research from two LSU professors to build the argument that St. George proponents overestimated projected revenues and underestimated expenses for the proposed city of roughly 86,000 people. Broome and Cole also say an estimated $48.3 million in annual sales tax revenue that the city-parish would lose if the city's incorporation happened would impair city-parish services and trigger layoffs.
One of those professors, economist Jim Richardson, testified last week that in modeling St. George after Central and its 25,000 residents, St. George organizers were comparing apples and oranges.
Central was the last municipality to incorporate independently in East Baton Rouge Parish. It did so in 2005.
"We looked at their numbers. They base it on Central. We think that is a very poor comparison," Richardson testified last week. "Central may work very well, but it's apples and oranges you're trying to compare."
Richardson said he looked at Lake Charles and other cities around Louisiana and the country in reaching his conclusion, but Tujague testified Monday that comparing St. George and Lake Charles is an apples-and-oranges comparison.
Tujague said St. George and Lake Charles are different markets in a different region of the state. He said looking at Central was more relevant.
Furr questioned why Tujague did not include on St. George's projected balance sheet any City-Parish Employees' Retirement System (CPERS) costs for unfunded accrued liability for the city-parish retirees and full-time city-parish employees living in St. George.
Furr said that annual amount could be as high as $10 million.
Tujague said unfunded accrued liability is not required to be included in a year-one budget.
Broome's lawyers rested their case Thursday after presenting four days of witnesses. The defense is expected to call witnesses through Wednesday.
Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady is presiding over the judge trial in the 19th Judicial District Court.