Louisiana's top court says it is troubled that Baton Rouge attorney Chris Alexander has been suspended on an interim basis for nearly two years, and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel has yet to file formal charges against him.

Alexander recently asked the state Supreme Court to dissolve the interim suspension that he consented to, but the high court denied his request.

Instead, the justices told the ODC — an arm of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board — to pick up its feet and file formal charges so that a hearing committee can consider the merits of the case.

"It is troubling that approximately 22 months have passed and ODC has yet to file formal charges against respondent. This is particularly notable given that respondent self-reported the alleged violations and agreed that interim suspension was warranted shortly after the alleged violations," the Supreme Court wrote Nov. 23.

The high court said the efficient administration of the lawyer disciplinary system "requires timely adjudication of the merits -- especially where there is an order of interim suspension."

"Nevertheless, in view of the seriousness of the allegations, interim suspension should not at this time be dissolved, provided the ODC proceeds to file the formal charges and set the case for merits determination before a Hearing Committee," the court stated; the "at this time" was in boldface.

Alexander declined comment Thursday on the advice of his attorney.

He was arrested in Livingston Parish in December 2019 and accused of fraudulently filing court documents to get a client out of jail. He was booked on counts of forgery and injuring public records.

Scott Perrilloux, the district attorney for Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes, said Wednesday that Alexander successfully completed a pretrial diversion program and the criminal charges have been dismissed.

"He's done with that over here," Perrilloux said.

The Supreme Court suspended Alexander from practicing law on an interim basis in January 2020 "pending further orders of this court." The request for interim suspension came from Alexander and the ODC.

Alexander has said he was “overzealous and exercised bad judgment” in an effort to help out a client and the client’s family.

"It doesn't excuse anything, and I'm accepting full responsibility, but my actions were sincere,” he said previously. “This is humbling."

Prosecutors have said Alexander filed a document in November 2019 that bore client James Henley's signature — but Henley was in custody in Caddo Parish on a fourth-offense DWI charge. Henley hadn’t been released on bond because he had an outstanding Livingston Parish warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous, third-offense DWI offense in May 2019.

In order to get Henley out of jail, Alexander sent a document to Caddo Parish authorities saying Henley's Livingston warrant had been recalled by a judge, leading them to release Henley on bond, prosecutors said. But a judge had not seen or approved the file, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office records show.

Alexander previously said Henley's family told him Henley's mother was very ill and could possibly die, so he filed the documents. Alexander said he didn’t fraudulently sign any documents himself but said he facilitated the act.

Livingston sheriff’s documents say Alexander went to the judges' chambers and the District Attorney's Office in the Livingston Courthouse on Nov. 5, 2019, trying to get the warrant for Henley recalled. Alexander was told Henley would need to be with him to sign the recall document himself, especially because the charge is a felony.

Alexander had an acquaintance pretend to be Henley to sign the document, which he then sent to Caddo authorities to get the real Henley out on bond, the documents state.