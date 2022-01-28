A Baton Rouge man accused in the 2019 killing of local civil rights activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph won't stand trial in March as previously scheduled.

Ronn Bell's March 14 trial date has been converted to a status conference, court records indicate. State District Judge Kelly Balfour is in the process of appointing a new lawyer to represent Bell.

Bell, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Roberts-Joseph, 75, who was suffocated. He's also charged in the case with failing to register as a sex offender.

+2 Sadie Roberts-Joseph's accused killer pleads not guilty in civil rights activist's slaying The man accused of killing civil rights icon Sadie Roberts-Joseph pleaded not guilty Thursday in the July slaying of the woman who had founded…

Roberts-Joseph was discovered July 12, 2019, in the trunk of her car behind an abandoned house in the 2300 block of North 20th Street. Bell's DNA was found on her body, an arrest report says.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Bell was a tenant in one of Roberts-Joseph's properties and had fallen about $1,200 behind on his rent, according to police. Bell acknowledged that during an interview with detectives, but said Roberts-Joseph agreed he could stay in the house as long as he paid her something, police said.

Bell later admitted to detectives that he had been in the location where the car was dumped, but said he was not inside the vehicle and had not seen Roberts-Joseph for several days before her death, police said.

A search warrant indicated bleach was poured over her body in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence. Detectives later found two empty bleach bottles inside Bell's home.

Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum in downtown Baton Rouge in 2001 and organizing an annual Juneteenth festival celebrating the end of slavery in this country.