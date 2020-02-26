Medical care at the Louisiana State Penitentiary is unconstitutional "in some respects," according to a federal judge who is poised to rule in a 5-year-old lawsuit filed by Angola inmates.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, of Baton Rouge, said in an order signed Friday that she is prepared to order injunctive relief to address conditions that she finds unconstitutional.

Dick, however, is ordering Louisiana Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc to meet with an attorney for the inmates and a lawyer for the state "for the purposes of reaching resolution on some or all claims."

"The Court considers it to be in the best interests of the litigants to attempt to reach an amicable resolution ..." the judge wrote.

Both sides met with a federal magistrate last summer an an effort to resolve the case, but no settlement was reached.

Dick presided over a judge trial of the lawsuit in 2018.

The class-action suit alleges inmates at the maximum-security prison have suffered unnecessary pain and suffering, exacerbation of existing conditions, permanent disability, disfigurement and even death as a result of "grossly deficient" medical care.

The state contends that the inmates receive quality medical care.

Dr. Michael Puisis, an expert in medical care provided in correctional facilities, testified for the plaintiffs at the fall 2018 trial that he spent four days at Angola and found the medical care there to be inadequate. Medical personnel fail to diagnose or properly treat illnesses, he said, and fail to provide follow-up care ordered by outside medical providers.

