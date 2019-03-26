A Baton Rouge man who sexually assaulted a woman in her Garden District home in 2016 and poured bleach on himself and her has seen his rape conviction and life prison term affirmed by the state Supreme Court.

Thairie Xavier Robinson, 25, fled with the woman's driver's license and other items and still had the license in his pants pocket when he was arrested two days later at the Salvation Army on Airline Highway.

Robinson was convicted unanimously on first-degree rape in 2017 and sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Prosecutors said Robinson put the woman in a choke-hold during the May 5, 2016, home invasion before raping her in the Camelia Avenue residence.

DNA also linked Robinson to the attack, as did the victim's identification of him.

When Robinson was arrested in the Camelia Avenue rape, he had a warrant out for his arrest for an April 30, 2016, sexual battery at his Astoria Drive home.