Judge Gavel on a wooden background, Law library concept.

Two small legal practices have moved into downtown office buildings.

The Baton Rouge offices of Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore are now located on the 11th floor of the Chase North Tower, attorney Matt Bailey told the Downtown Development District Board Tuesday. Sprinkle Law Firm has moved into One American Place, said attorney Richard Sprinkle.

 PHOTO BY VLADIMIR CETINSKI/GETTY IMAGES

Two teenagers and two young adults are under indictment in the January slaying of a Baton Rouge man shot while driving on North 23rd Street.

Caleb Jackson, 22, Israel Jones, 21, Dillan Moore, 18, and Daylon Cummings, 17, all of Baton Rouge, each were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

They are accused in the Jan. 4 killing of Aurtrell Bivens, 26, who was driving north in his vehicle on North 23rd Street near Cherry Street at about 6:30 p.m. when he was shot, police said.

Bivens was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries on Jan. 19.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose.

Email Joe Gyan Jr. at jgyan@theadvocate.com.

View comments