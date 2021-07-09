Two teenagers and two young adults are under indictment in the January slaying of a Baton Rouge man shot while driving on North 23rd Street.

Caleb Jackson, 22, Israel Jones, 21, Dillan Moore, 18, and Daylon Cummings, 17, all of Baton Rouge, each were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

They are accused in the Jan. 4 killing of Aurtrell Bivens, 26, who was driving north in his vehicle on North 23rd Street near Cherry Street at about 6:30 p.m. when he was shot, police said.

Bivens was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries on Jan. 19.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose.