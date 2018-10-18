A 38-year-old man was indicted Thursday in the June 13 shooting death on College Drive of a young woman with whom he previously had a rocky romantic relationship.

Billy G. Pettice was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the slaying of Dedawn Bush, 20. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Pettice, according to Baton Rouge police, stole a gun from his cousin hours before he shot and killed Bush on a sidewalk in front of an apartment complex near the intersection of College and Bardwell drives.

Pettice had been trying to get back together with Bush in the days preceding her death, repeatedly "proclaiming his love" for her via numerous calls and text messages, his arrest report states.

Law enforcement officers in Galveston, Texas, found Pettice two days after Bush's killing after he jumped 40 feet off a bridge; Pettice claimed it was an accidental fall.

The indictment lists Pettice's address as East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.