Calvin Ricks Jr.

A 28-year-old Baton Rouge man is under indictment on drug and gun charges stemming from what police called a fatal drug deal gone bad last year.

Calvin E. Ricks Jr. was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury also considered a second-degree murder charge but pretermitted it, meaning the panel neither indicted nor cleared Ricks in the Sept. 8 slaying of Jyrish Turner, 25.

Ricks also was shot in the incident outside his home in the 7000 block of Melon Court.

His case is assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.

   

  

  

