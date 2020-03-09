The state Supreme Court put a former top East Baton Rouge assistant parish attorney on probation Monday for allegedly having "inappropriate interactions" with a college student intern who worked at his city-parish office.

The high court actually suspended Tedrick Knightshead from the practice of law for a year and a day but deferred the entire suspension subject to his successful completion of two years of unsupervised probation.

"Any failure … to comply with the conditions of probation, or any misconduct during the probationary period, may be grounds for making the deferred suspension executory, or imposing additional discipline, as appropriate," the court wrote.

Knightshead, who resigned from the Parish Attorney's Office in early December but has a private law practice, declined comment when reached by phone Monday.

+3 With threat of Hurricane Barry past, Iberville to remove AquaDams though legal fight continues Iberville Parish will be taking down the inflatable flood barriers that were installed along Bayou Manchac Friday as Hurricane Barry was beari…

Last March, he acknowledged to an arm of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board that he sent inappropriate text messages to the intern in 2016 and called it "the DUMBEST mistake of my life."

Current Parish Attorney Andy Dotson also declined comment Monday, noting that Knightshead is "not employed with this office."

Knightshead was former Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson's first assistant.

Jury finds Baton Rouge police not at fault in 2008 crash that left man with brain damage Baton Rouge police aren't to blame for a 2008 alcohol-related crash between a car and an 18-wheeler that occurred 30 minutes after officers st…

In April 2016, while holding that position under Batson, a college student intern at the Parish Attorney's Office filed a formal discrimination/harassment complaint against Knightshead with the city-parish. She complained that he sent her text messages about not wearing enough dresses to work, according to documents filed at the Supreme Court in January.

"I responded saying I only had so many appropriate for work and he said, and I thought he was kidding, that I should send pictures of my non-work appropriate ones. When I received his texts I realized he was not kidding," she wrote in her complaint.

The woman said she had a face-to-face encounter with Knightshead the following month and he told her she was "too much of a goody two shoes for him."

"He then went on to caress and then grab my arm, eventually asking me to walk with him and putting his arm over my shoulder. It was at that point that I felt I needed to share with someone," she wrote.

Batson gave Knightshead a written reprimand and required him to attend and successfully complete an Equal Employment Opportunity Policy Workshop and Supervisor Training as a condition of his internal discipline.

Knightshead's discipline Monday by the Supreme Court was prompted by an Office of Disciplinary Counsel investigation into those same allegations.

The ODC, an arm of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board, received an anonymous complaint about the allegations in February 2019.

The next month, Knightshead responded to the ODC by saying he made the "DUMBEST mistake of my life" in 2016.

"I sent some text messages to a student worker and I have not forgiven myself since. I was the first assistant and I should have known better. I was completely wrong. I sent her text messages after hours and it was completely WRONG," he wrote to the ODC.

Those documents are a joint stipulation of facts attached to a joint motion for consent discipline filed by Knightshead and the ODC. The Supreme Court accepted the joint petition for consent discipline Monday.

The two-year probationary period will begin from the date Knightshead and the ODC execute a formal probation plan.