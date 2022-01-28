A federal appeals court has affirmed a former Angola guard’s conviction and more-than-9-year prison term for brutally beating a handcuffed and shackled inmate and then plotting to cover up the assault.

The 2014 attack left the inmate with extensive injuries, including a dislocated shoulder and collapsed lung.

Prosecutors referred to Daniel Davis, who was a major, as the ringleader of the beating and cover up but said he didn't act alone. Three of his former colleagues were convicted of lesser offenses after accepting plea deals.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday let stand Davis' 110-month sentence and his convictions for depriving an inmate of his civil rights by assaulting him, conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and perjury.

In his appeal, Davis had challenged, among other things, U.S. District Judge John deGravelles' decision to admit testimony from two witnesses recounting statements made to them by an eyewitness to the assault. He argued the eyewitness's statements ran afoul of the Confrontation Clause and constituted inadmissible hearsay. The 5th Circuit panel rejected those arguments.

Davis' attorney, Andre Belanger, said Wednesday he intends to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Mr. Davis was deprived of his confrontation right with the admission of hearsay evidence," he said. "We think precedent is on our side and (we) will ultimately prevail."

Trial evidence established that Davis initiated the inmate assault by yanking on the man's leg chains, causing him to fall face first onto a concrete breezeway, officials said. That's when Davis and other officers punched, kicked and stomped on the fallen inmate, leaving him with a dislocated shoulder, localized internal bleeding known as a hematoma, a collapsed lung and broken ribs.

Davis later ordered his subordinates to help him cover up what had happened.

Scotty Kennedy, John Sanders and James Savoy Jr., who were all captains at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, pleaded guilty in the case. Sanders and Savoy were sentenced to 18 months in prison and 24 months, respectively. Kennedy, whom officials described as the least culpable officer, was out on probation for 14 months.

Sanders admitted he punched the inmate repeatedly in the head in retaliation for an earlier incident. Savoy admitted failing to intervene when he witnessed other guards using excessive force against the inmate. Kennedy pleaded guilty to depriving the prisoner of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, and to conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The injured inmate sued Davis, Kennedy, Sanders and Savoy after the assault, and the case was settled in 2016. All four officers were terminated after an internal affairs investigation.

Davis was acquitted of an additional count of depriving the inmate of his civil rights related to another alleged assault.