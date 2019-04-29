A Livingston Parish man who had cocaine and other drugs in his system when he crashed his truck head-on into a car on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge last year, killing an 82-year-old Tennessee woman, pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide.

Blake Starkey, 52, of Springfield, also pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular negligent injuring in the May 23 crash that claimed the life of Carolyn Ozment, of Dyersburg, Tennessee.

+3 Springfield man arrested in fatal Siegen Lane crash, believed to be intoxicated, police say A Springfield man was arrested Friday on negligent homicide and other counts after a fatal crash Wednesday evening on Siegen Lane during which…

Ozment's daughter, Cheryl Patterson, of Arlington, Texas, was seriously injured when Starkey's 2011 Dodge Ram struck Patterson's 2015 Chevrolet Cruze on Siegen near Cloverland Avenue.

Starkey, who remains in custody, will be sentenced to 20 years in prison May 15 when he appears again before state District Judge Fred Crifasi.

Starkey, who had a suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance at the time of the crash, wasn't wearing a seat belt and had to be cut from his smashed pick-up. He spent time in a hospital after the crash.

Starkey had a prior DWI and an arrest on reckless driving and hit and run from 2004, his Louisiana State Police arrest report showed. He also had several prior drug arrests, police said.

In the May crash, witnesses told investigators that Starkey was driving erratically when he drove across three lanes of travel and hit a stopped vehicle head-on, pushing that vehicle backward off the road and down an embankment, the report stated.

Starkey was driving northbound on Siegen near Cloverland when he hit Patterson's car, which was stopped in the center turn lane. Patterson was properly restrained at the time.

Ozment, a passenger in the car, was hospitalized but later died from her injuries, police said. She was not wearing a seat belt.

+2 Police identify Tennessee woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Siegen Lane Wednesday night An 82-year-old woman from Tennessee was killed and two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night involving two vehicles on Siegen…

Starkey gave no statements about the wreck and refused to give a blood sample for a toxicology test, so investigators obtained a search warrant for a sample of his blood.

Prosecutor Kory Tauzin said in court Monday that the test results indicated Starkey had cocaine, oxycodone and other drugs in his system.