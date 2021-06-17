A Baton Rouge man accused in the 2017 robbery-related slaying of an Allstate employee implicated himself in the homicide and then told a female friend she would "regret it" if she didn't keep silent, the woman told a jury Thursday.

Daryel Johnson, 38, is standing trial on counts of second-degree murder and witness intimidation in the killing of 53-year-old Central resident Dale Sands.

Crystal Williams, whose then-9-year-old son found Sands' body in the backyard of their Great Smokey Avenue home the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2017, described Johnson as a "friend with benefits" and said he lived with her at the time.

Williams, who recalled hearing a gunshot the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2017, said Johnson came home that night in a green F-150 double cab, the same type of truck that Sands drove. She said Johnson, who did not own a vehicle, told her the truck belonged to his boss.

The woman said she overheard Johnson saying in an Aug. 24, 2017, phone call that, "I didn't have a chance to move the body." Williams said she later asked about that statement.

"He told me, 'Don't ask no questions that you don't want to know the answers to,'" she testified while being questioned by prosecutor April Leon.

Later that day, Williams said Johnson had her drive him west of Baton Rouge, where he ultimately was picked up by another woman at a truck stop.

"He just told me to keep my mouth shut," Williams testified.

Williams said she then drove back to Baton Rouge without Johnson, who was arrested Aug. 30, 2017, in Eunice.

Shortly before stopping at that truck stop, Williams said she and Johnson stopped for fuel, and a police officer was at the gas station.

"'Don't do nothin' stupid or you'll regret it,'" she remembered Johnson warning her.

Williams said she feared for herself and her children because Johnson "took somebody's life." When the prosecutor asked why she reached that conclusion, the woman replied, "He said if he had just given him the truck it wouldn't have escalated."

Williams also testified that on Aug. 25, 2017, she threw a briefcase — presumably belonging to Sands — in a dumpster at Johnson's behest. She said it had been in a closet in her home, but she never opened it. Prior trial testimony indicated Sands' laptop computer may have been in the case.

In other testimony Thursday, a Baton Rouge police detective said Johnson told him he had traded another man crack cocaine for the green Ford truck.

Det. Logan Collins also said surveillance video captured Johnson discarding Sands' truck at a business on Aug. 23, 2017, at the same time police were working the nearby homicide scene.

Collins, the lead detective in the case, said Johnson was named a suspect in the killing after his fingerprints were found on a cigar wrapper inside Sands' truck.

The detective said he interviewed Johnson the day after his arrest, and Johnson lied about being at work the day Sands was killed. After Collins told Johnson that Johnson's employer had confirmed he did not work that day, the detective stated that Johnson "said he traded somebody crack cocaine for that truck."

Collins said Johnson also told him he had been in possession of the truck since Aug. 20, 2017, but additional surveillance video showed Sands and the truck at a store around noon on Aug. 22, 2017. Collins said police believe he was killed about an hour later.

In what Collins described as a "misdirection ploy," the detective testified Johnson also told him that a man named "Tucker" showed up at his door at gunpoint and forced him from his Great Smokey Avenue home, showed him a body and made him drive around town in the truck.

Collins said Johnson claimed those events occurred the morning of Aug. 22, 2017, but the detective said Sands was alive until at least noon that day.

The detective also said one of Johnson's co-workers told police that Johnson said he had killed a man for his truck.

Sands was found without his wallet, phone or keys. His driver's license was in his front pants pocket.

Johnson's attorneys say he did not kill Sands.

The trial will resume Friday.