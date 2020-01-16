A Baton Rouge man accused of striking and killing another man during a 2017 police chase that reached speeds of nearly 120 mph was charged Thursday with the stiffer crime of manslaughter after he rejected an offer to plead guilty to vehicular homicide.

As part of that offer, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office would have dismissed two drug charges against Reginald Weeden, prosecutor Kathleen Barrios said in court. He would have been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Now, the 33-year-old Weeden faces up to 40 years in prison on the new manslaughter charge. He had been scheduled to stand trial next week on the vehicular homicide charge that he no longer faces.

"We're still going to work diligently to resolve this matter," Weeden's attorney, Ron Haley, said outside state District Judge Richard Anderson's 19th Judicial District courtroom.

Weeden's speed reached 119 mph on Sept. 5, 2017, while Livingston Parish deputies pursued him from Walker into Baton Rouge, where Weeden's car struck a vehicle on Florida Boulevard driven by Jonathan Scott, 23, of Baton Rouge, a police report states.

Weeden was being pursued by narcotics detectives. Drugs were found in his system after the fatal crash, prosecutors have said.

At the time of the crash, Weeden was free on bail while awaiting criminal proceedings from an Aug. 11, 2017, drug arrest.

Weeden was initially booked on negligent homicide — a lesser crime than vehicular homicide — in Scott's death and was out on bail when he was arrested again on Nov. 11, 2017, on allegations of driving under the influence.

He was booked on first-offense DWI and drug counts. Methamphetamine crystals and marijuana were found in his car, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's officials have said.

Weeden is being sued by Scott's family.

Weeden, who remains in custody, also is charged in Livingston with aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault on an officer. Those charges stem from the Sept. 5, 2017, chain of events. Authorities say he tried to run over narcotics detectives in Walker as he fled in his car.