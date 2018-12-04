A 51-year-old Baton Rouge man's conviction and life prison term for a 2012 rape of an 8-year-old girl have been affirmed by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Earl Coleman's appeal was denied Monday by the high court, which did not issue written reasons.

A 2013 arrest warrant says the girl went to Coleman to ask for some food, and Coleman picked her up, carried her to a bed and raped her.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury found Coleman guilty of aggravated rape in April 2017. Four months later, state District Judge Trudy White sentenced him to a mandatory term of life behind bars.

White angered the victim's family when she allowed Coleman to remain free on bail and live near the girl and her mother while awaiting sentencing so he could be with his seriously ill mother. He was electronically monitored during that time.

