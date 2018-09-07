A 37-year-old Denham Springs woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $30,000 in disaster aid funds meant for victims of the devastating August 2016 flooding.

Lisa Elizabeth Corona admitted submitting a fraudulent application for FEMA assistance for a Denham Springs residence where she did not live at the time of the catastrophic flooding, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Friday.

Corona falsely stated she had an emergency need for food, clothing and shelter because her home was damaged.

A federal grand jury in Baton Rouge indicted Corona in June. A sentencing date has not been set.