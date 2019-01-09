Citing the "life altering" impact of the crime, a prosecutor is urging a state judge not to reduce a Baton Rouge man's 45-year prison term for shooting and paralyzing his then-girlfriend as she was taking a bath in her home in 2017.

Carl Thompson II's attorney, Mark Simmons, filed a motion last month asking District Judge Richard Anderson to reconsider the sentence imposed Dec. 11, calling it excessive and cruel and unusual punishment.

+2 Man who paralyzed then-girlfriend in bathtub shooting calls 45-year sentence cruel and unusual A Baton Rouge man who shot his then-girlfriend six times while she bathed, paralyzing her, claims the 45-year prison term he received last wee…

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Melanie Fields, who prosecuted the 48-year-old Thompson, filed a response to that motion Monday and said there is no need for the judge to rethink a sentence that fit the crime.

"Due to the extremely violent nature of the crime and the life altering consequences, the State contends that any lesser sentence would deprecate the seriousness of the defendant's crime," Fields wrote.

Thompson shot Angela Gabriel, 43, six times while she took a bath in February 2017 at her Lake Lawford Court home. The mother of four children is now permanently paralyzed from the chest down. Thompson is the father of her two youngest children.

Fields noted in her court filing that, at the time of the shooting, their infant son was in a bed in the master bedroom next to the bathroom where Gabriel was shot.

"While Mr. Thompson shot directly at Ms. Gabriel, his infant son lies only feet away," the prosecutor stated.

Thompson testified at his trial that he snapped and shot Gabriel during an argument over how she was suctioning the nose of their 1-year-old son.

Gabriel told the jury that after Thompson stopped firing, he said, "Look what you made me do, Angie!"

Gabriel said she has forgiven Thompson and asked Anderson to be lenient when he sentenced him.

+3 After he shot and paralyzed her, Baton Rouge woman forgives dad of her kids; he gets 45 years in prison A Baton Rouge man who left his then-girlfriend paralyzed after shooting her six times as she took a bath last year was sentenced Tuesday to 45…

Fields said in her motion that Gabriel did so out of concern for the children, so Thompson might still have an opportunity to be present in their lives.

"Ms. Gabriel ... was clearly speaking as a mother and as a Christian who believes it her duty to forgive and put her children first," Fields wrote.

Thompson, a former Baton Rouge firefighter, was convicted last summer of attempted second-degree murder. He faced a sentence of 10 to 50 years behind bars.