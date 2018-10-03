A 50-year-old woman was indicted on first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2015 poisoning death of her live-in boyfriend in Baton Rouge.

Meshell Hale also remains under investigation in the suspicious 2016 death of her husband, whose body was found burned beyond recognition in the back seat of a pickup truck in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward, authorities have said.

She could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

The June 2015 death of Hale's boyfriend, 41-year-old Damian Skipper, was originally believed to have been due to a heart attack.

But after Hale's husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., 42, died in March 2016 and police discovered Hale allegedly had researched barium poisoning and purchased barium acetate before each man's death, Skipper's body was exhumed and it was determined he died from barium poisoning.

Skipper was hospitalized several times before he died with abdominal pain and related symptoms, and Noflin became sick with the same symptoms six months after Skipper died, Hale's arrest warrant states.

Hale, who claimed to be Skipper's wife, received $10,000 from his life insurance policy. She also is trying to collect $750,000 in life insurance proceeds as the sole beneficiary on Noflin's policy, but Noflin's family is contesting her claim.

Hale, originally from Slaughter, is being prosecuted under a provision of Louisiana's first-degree murder statute that applies when the offender has the specific intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm "and has ... received anything of value for the killing."

Hale, who was booked in early June with second-degree murder in Skipper's death, is being held without bail.

Skipper's mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hale. In the suit, Linda Skipper says she learned from Noflin's mother in late 2016 that Hale had been married to Noflin since 2008.