A majority of the doctors chosen by a Baton Rouge judge to examine alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe have determined he is not competent to stand trial in the 2017 shooting death of a former BREC commissioner, the judge was told Wednesday.

State District Judge Trudy White previously appointed the doctors to examine Sharpe, 37, of Clinton, and report back to her on whether he is competent to assist his attorney in the case of Carroll Breeden Sr., the 66-year-old ex-BREC commissioner gunned down outside his Pride home in September 2017.

Sharpe's lawyer, Tommy Damico, told the judge Wednesday that all of the reports have come back, and two of the three doctors found Sharpe is not competent to proceed.

White scheduled a competency hearing Jan. 30. She is expected to issue a ruling that day.

A judge in East Feliciana Parish already has ruled that Sharpe is not competent to stand trial in that parish in the slayings of Thomas Bass, 62, and Brad DeFranceschi, 48, in July 2017 and October 2017, respectively.

Sharpe is currently receiving treatment at the state mental hospital in Jackson.

He told investigators he killed Bass, DeFranceschi and Breeden to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government, an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office report states.

Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder in DeFranceschi's killing and second-degree murder in the other slayings. He also is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting and wounding of Buck Hornsby in East Feliciana in September 2017, one week before Breeden was killed.