A federal appeals court on Wednesday set aside an order pausing oil and natural gas lease sales nationwide, saying a Louisiana judge didn't adequately explain what he was stopping when he issued a ruling in June 2021.
It sent the case back to a Monroe federal judge for clarification.
Shortly after taking office in January 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing the Secretary of the Interior to pause new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters until after a review of federal policies, including the potential impact on climate change.
Thirteen states, including Louisiana, challenged the order, saying the federal government order was contrary to law, arbitrary and capricious, and didn't follow a public comment period. A judge at Monroe entered a preliminary injunction against the lease stoppage, but the government sought to void it, saying executive orders are not subject to judicial reviews.
Arguments turned on what the term "pause" meant — are they cancellations or postponements? — and whether the Interior Department imposed it formally or whether it was an unwritten agency policy.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that it couldn't tell what U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled on, an Interior policy or Biden's executive order.
"Our review ... must begin by determining if there was final agency action," the court wrote. "Where, as here, it is unclear what final agency action the district court predicated its order upon, we are unable to reach the merits of the appeal."
Doughty had said only Congress could stop lease sales.