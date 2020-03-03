Louisiana has repeatedly been designated as the "most pro-life state" thanks to regulatory laws already in place that range from building codes to waiting periods.
This week, the state plays an important role in the future of abortion access in the country.
The U.S. Supreme Court takes up Louisiana's Act 620, which would require abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
It's the court's first major abortion case of the President Trump era.
