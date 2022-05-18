An Ascension Parish judge rejected the self-defense claims of Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and his former client on Wednesday over a fight in the councilman's law office last October, finding both men guilty of misdemeanor simple battery.
Both Orgeron and Roydall Lumar of Convent received 60-day suspended jail sentences and 90 days probation. They were also ordered to take anger management classes and pay $100 fines and other court costs.
Parish Court Judge Erin Wiley Lanoux handed down the guilty verdicts and sentences after she presided over a trial Wednesday in Gonzales court in which each man was the victim in the other's case and also represented himself against his own criminal charge.
The arguments were the classic he said-he said refrain that follows playground fight: the other guy started it.
Prosecutor Morgan Gravois played the body camera video of the aftermath of incident, which documented Sheriff's Deputy Alex Shugart's interviews and other interactions with both men at Orgeron's office. But the prosecutor had no third-party evidence of the incident itself.
Lanoux agreed later with Gravois that both men had a role in the dispute, which left them both with injuries, but was unable to determine who was the instigator and who was acting in self-defense based on the evidence. Lanoux noted that the defendants carried the burden to prove self-defense.
When the men were cited, Ascension sheriff's deputies made no conclusion about the claims either but cited both men with misdemeanor counts of simple battery.
At sentencing, Lanoux told Orgeron that, as a lawyer, he had a higher duty to try to be a counselor to Lumar and calm down the situation.
"You didn't do that that day," Lanoux said.
The misdemeanor conviction doesn't affect Orgeron's ability to remain on the Parish Council.
The Oct. 15 fight came days before the embattled Prairieville councilman had an outburst with a fellow member and insulted members of the public that led to his censure by the Parish Council for his violation of the council code of conduct.
Orgeron has taken fire over his antics in council meeting and later not showing up for meetings or leaving early but easily survived earlier this year an attempted recall.
Orgeron has claimed the council outburst that led to his censure stemmed from the volatile incident with Lumar just days earlier.
Lumar claims Orgeron ripped up a $5,000 settlement check right in Lumar's face, which triggered the fight with Orgeron on Oct. 15 that ended with him on top of Lumar pulling his dreadlock and punching him the face.
Orgeron claimed Lumar sucker punched him and later kicked him when he was down in an argument about the check.
The check was supposed to be an advance payment on Lumar's expected settlement of a worker compensation claim but Orgeron said he didn't want to cosign the loan on the prospective settlement for client who had been threatening to leave his representation.