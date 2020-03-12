A Baton Rouge man has been indicted in the Nov. 1 shooting death of a 42-year-old man on Fairfields Avenue.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged Shawn Byrd, 23, of 1540 North 44th St., with second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Delveckeo Jackson.

The panel, however, took no action against another man, Vernell Branaugh, 27, of 1646 Columbus Dunn Drive, who was arrested two weeks after the slaying on counts of principal to second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Jackson had left a convenience store on North Foster Drive minutes before he was killed. Surveillance footage shows Byrd and Jackson in an argument at the store, authorities said.

Video footage later shows Byrd heading toward Jackson’s home on Fairfields, and then running away from it, police said.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Byrd's case is assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.