A Baton Rouge man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, and fleeing to Venezuela with the couple's young daughter in 2011 is in plea discussions, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.

Oscar Lozada, 44, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

+3 Grisly details emerge in case of slain Brusly teacher; confession can be used against husband A state judge ruled Monday that statements Oscar Lozada gave to sheriff’s detectives about the 2011 death of his wife, a Brusly High School te…

"We have been in plea negotiations," East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings told ad hoc Judge Tony Marabella. "Defense counsel has asked that we leave the negotiations open for one more date."

That next court date will be a pretrial conference on March 10.

Lozada was scheduled to stand trial April 27, but the trial was pushed back Tuesday until July 13.

Last month, the Louisiana Supreme Court said Lozada's confession to authorities that he killed and dismembered his wife can be used at his trial. Lozada had argued that a sheriff's detective failed to honor his request for a lawyer.

+2 In Brusly teacher's 2011 killing, Louisiana Supreme Court allows husband's confession A Baton Rouge man's confession to authorities that he killed and dismembered his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 20…

Lozada was arrested late last year in Mexico after spending more than seven years on the lam in his home country of Venezuela. The couple's daughter now lives with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.

Sylviane Lozada's body has never been found. Her blood was found on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge after she disappeared.

Lozada had bought buckets and concrete around the time of his wife's disappearance in July 2011, according to court filings.