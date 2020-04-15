A St. Louis man’s conviction and death sentence in the fatal 2007 beating of his Baton Rouge girlfriend’s 2-year-old son have been reaffirmed by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The high court unanimously upheld Dacarius Holliday's first-degree murder conviction and sentence in late January, and on April 10 the justices denied his rehearing application.

In the application, Holliday's attorneys with the Capital Appeals Project in New Orleans argued that his death sentence is “clearly excessive” within the 19th Judicial District and disproportionate to all other child-murder cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"Mr. Holliday identified twenty-five cases involving the murder of a child in East Baton Rouge Parish just in the past decade — none of the twenty-five cases resulted in a death sentence," lawyers Cecelia Trenticosta Kappel, Erica Navalance and Shanita Farris wrote in the application filed in February.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Tuesday his office pursues the death penalty "in only the most egregious cases."

"The facts are that Dacarius Holliday using his feet, hands and body viciously beat the 2½-year-old victim to death," Moore said.

The justices also rejected Holliday's attorneys' argument that race plays a role in who receives the death penalty in East Baton Rouge. Holliday, 42, is black, as was Darian Coon, the victim.

Two-thirds of the people on death row in Louisiana are African American, while blacks make up only a third of the state's population, Holliday's attorneys pointed out.

At the time of his trial in 2010, all 16 men on death row from East Baton Rouge were black, the lawyers said.

Moore, who took office in 2009, said his office fairly considers the facts of each case, previous criminal conduct by the defendant, strength of the case, and all other factors that are aggravating or mitigating.

"Race is never a factor," he stressed, noting that Holliday's criminal history includes a conviction for pouring boiling water on a juvenile.

Holliday is the only death row inmate convicted by Moore's office.

In its January ruling, the state Supreme Court found that Holliday's trial was conducted "free of racial discrimination" and that "race was not an issue" in his case because the victim also was black.

An autopsy revealed that Darian suffered 75 contusions to his body and lacerations to his liver and kidney, among other injuries.

The boy's mother, Amanda Coon, met Holliday on the last day of her vacation in Pensacola, Florida, in early April 2007. Holliday, who was in Florida visiting his aunt, traveled back to Baton Rouge with Coon and moved in with her and her two young children, the Supreme Court said.

Amanda Coon testified that the day Darian was killed was the first time she left her son alone with Holliday at her Dalton Street home.

