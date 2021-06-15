A Zachary man serving a life sentence as a repeat offender is entitled to "no relief" under U.S. Supreme Court rulings that outlawed split-jury verdicts but refused to make the ban retroactive, a state court commissioner has ruled.

Marlon Romaine Carter, 48, had been acquitted in 2016 in the 2014 killing of two homeless men in Baton Rouge, but was later convicted by a non-unanimous jury in 2017 on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to life behind bars as a habitual offender because he had two other convictions for crimes of violence.

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed Carter's gun conviction and sentence, as well as his habitual offender classification, in 2018, and the Louisiana Supreme Court did the same in April 2019.

A year later, the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Evangelisto Ramos, of New Orleans, outlawed split-jury verdicts and said its ruling applied to cases still on direct appeal. Last month, the high court in a Baton Rouge case refused to make its ban retroactive to older cases where appeals have been exhausted.

Carter cited the Supreme Court's 2020 ruling in seeking a new trial on his non-unanimous gun conviction.

But 19th Judicial District Commissioner Kina Kimble recommended last week that his application for post-conviction relief be dismissed without the necessity of a hearing.

Kimble wrote that the high court's recent refusal to apply its 2020 split-jury verdict ruling retroactively means there is "no relief available to him" via either ruling.

Her recommendation now moves to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.

Carter has a "lengthy criminal history" that includes 16 arrests from 1990 to 2014, the 1st Circuit said in 2018.

His gun conviction stemmed from a routine traffic stop in 2014 when Baton Rouge police officers noticed Carter riding a bicycle at night with no lights on the front or back.

Carter fled, initially on the bike and then on foot, but was eventually trapped in an alley. At the end of the pursuit, officers found a loaded gun on the ground near him, the appeals court said.

His prior convictions were in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated battery and second-degree battery, and in West Feliciana Parish for cocaine possession.

He was acquitted in 2016 in the shooting deaths of Travis Jones, 22, on July 10, 2014, and Charles Vincent, 59, on July 14, 2014. Jones was found in the middle of South 17th Street between America Street and Louisiana Avenue, and Vincent was shot a few blocks away across the street from the Greyhound bus station on Florida Boulevard.