A Baton Rouge mail carrier who was observed dumping mail in a storm drain in the Broadmoor area several months ago has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Deandre Cosby was charged Wednesday with a felony count of unlawful delay or destruction of mail by a U.S. Postal Service employee, a one-page indictment states.

Cosby's illegal conduct occurred between July 14 and July 16 and involved 550 pieces of mail, including a certified letter, the indictment alleges.

A Broadmoor resident who wished to remain anonymous said in July that she saw a mail carrier dumping mail into a storm drain. She reported the matter to the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

Cosby's case has been assigned to Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick.  

